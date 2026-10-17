Axis Bank Reports 38% Surge In Q2 FY27 Profit, Quarterly Earnings Reach ₹7,003 Crore

Mumbai: Axis Bank Ltd announced on Saturday a 38% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹7,003 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This growth was attributed to a 12% rise in net interest income (NII) and improved asset quality.
Financial Performance
Net interest income for the quarter stood at ₹15,371 crore, up 12% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter. Core operating profit was ₹10,998 crore, an increase of 11% year-on-year.
Deposit and Advances Growth
Total deposits grew 21% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter to ₹14,52,066 crore. Advances increased 23% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter, reaching ₹13,73,727 crore. Retail loans contributed 54% of net advances and grew 16% year-on-year.
Asset Quality Improves
Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.16%, a decrease of 30 basis points year-on-year. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) were 0.35%, down 9 basis points year-on-year. The provision coverage ratio remained healthy at 70%.
Capital and Liquidity
The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 16.27%, with a CET-1 ratio of 14.61%. Axis Bank reported an excess SLR of ₹1,04,306 crore, with an average liquidity coverage ratio of approximately 119% during Q2 FY27.
Digital and Payments
Axis Bank issued approximately 1.09 lakh new cards in Q2 FY27, achieving a market share of about 13.1% of cards in force. The bank maintains a market share of approximately 38% in UPI Payer PSP volume and is among the largest players in merchant acquiring with a 25.7% terminal market share.
Leadership Statement
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank, noted the bank's continued focus on innovation, trust, and execution. He highlighted leadership in digital payments, secure banking, and advancements in AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships.
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