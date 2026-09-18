Axis Bank Grab Deals Decoded: How Account Holders Can Save Up To 10% On Top Brands | File photo

Online shopping can make it easy to find discounts, but tracking separate coupon codes, cashback programmes and merchant offers can quickly become tedious. Grab Deals brings participating brands and exclusive shopping offers together on a single platform, allowing eligible account holders to access cashback and discounts when they shop through the designated portal.

For customers who regularly shop online, understanding how the platform works can help them identify relevant offers and potentially reduce the cost of everyday purchases. For those evaluating digital banking options, features such as card benefits, online banking and access to shopping offers may also be factors when choosing the best digital savings account .

What is Grab Deals?

Grab Deals is an online shopping platform that provides participating customers with access to offers from brands across categories. The platform features brands and shopping categories including Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Neu, Myntra and MakeMyTrip.

The offers can include cashback and other promotional benefits. The exact discount or cashback percentage varies by merchant and offer, so customers should check the applicable terms before completing a purchase.

How Does Grab Deals Work?

Using the platform involves a simple process that connects the customer with the participating merchant. You can generally follow these steps:

1. Visit the Grab Deals portal.

2. Enter the mobile number and the last four digits of the eligible card.

3. Browse the available offers.

4. Select the merchant and offer that interests you.

5. Proceed to the merchant's website through the Grab Deals portal.

6. Complete the purchase using the eligible Credit Card or Debit Card.

The purchase needs to be initiated through the designated platform where required. Simply visiting a merchant's website independently may not qualify for the associated cashback.

What Kind of Offers Can You Find?

The platform features offers across multiple shopping categories. Depending on the active campaigns, customers may find opportunities related to:

● Fashion and apparel

● Electronics

● Online marketplaces

● Travel bookings

● Grocery and everyday purchases

● Lifestyle products

● Entertainment

● Home and personal-use products

The available merchants and promotional terms can change over time. Customers should therefore check the live offer before making a purchase rather than relying on an old coupon or discount percentage.

Can You Combine Grab Deals Cashback With Other Discounts?

The answer depends on the individual offer's terms.

Cashback may still be calculated on the final amount paid at the partner website after coupon codes or instant discounts have been applied. You should check the specific terms applicable to each offer before assuming that every promotional benefit can be combined.

This means you should check whether an existing merchant coupon affects the eligible purchase amount before assuming that every advertised benefit will apply to the original cart value.

Reading the offer terms before payment can prevent unpleasant surprises later, which is generally preferable to discovering the conditions after spending money.

How Long Does Cashback Take?

Cashback is not necessarily credited immediately.

Cashback can be processed within 90 to 120 days from the transaction date, depending on the applicable offer terms.

Customers should therefore retain the transaction details and relevant offer information until the cashback has been processed.

There may also be a maximum cashback limit. The applicable offer terms should be checked carefully because limits can vary by card, category and promotion.

Is Grab Deals Useful for Regular Shoppers?

Grab Deals can be useful for customers who frequently shop with their eligible Credit Card or Debit Card and want to consolidate available offers in one place.

The biggest advantage is convenience. Instead of independently searching multiple merchant websites for promotions, customers can browse participating offers through a dedicated platform.

When deciding to open a digital savings account online , features such as access to digital banking services, cards and associated offers can also form part of their overall evaluation. However, the specific benefits available depend on the account and applicable terms.

It can also be useful when planning larger purchases. Checking for an applicable cashback offer before buying electronics, travel bookings or other high-value products can potentially reduce the effective cost.

How to Maximise Your Savings

Customers can make better use of the platform by following a few simple habits:

● Check Grab Deals before making an online purchase.

● Compare the cashback percentage with the minimum spending requirement.

● Check the maximum cashback amount.

● Read exclusions and validity dates carefully.

● Start the purchase through the designated Grab Deals portal when required.

● Use the eligible Credit Card or Debit Card specified in the offer.

● Keep transaction records until cashback is processed.

● Consider whether another active merchant discount provides greater overall value.

These steps can help ensure that an advertised discount translates into an actual saving.

Final Takeaway

Grab Deals can help eligible customers discover cashback and promotional offers across a range of popular shopping categories. The potential to save up to 10% can make the platform particularly useful for planned purchases, but the actual benefit depends on the specific merchant offer, spending conditions and applicable limits.

Customers should always check the current offer terms before completing a transaction and make sure they begin their purchase through the required platform.

For customers evaluating the best digital savings account, digital banking facilities and Debit Card benefits are worth considering alongside interest rates, charges and account requirements.