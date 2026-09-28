Axis Bank To Increase Campus Hiring To 12,500 In FY27 As AI Reshapes Workforce Strategy

Axis Bank is set to increase campus hiring to nearly 12,500 employees in FY27 as the private sector lender restructures its workforce to align with changing skill requirements and greater adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), Business Standard reported.

According to the report, Rajkamal Vempati, Group Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank, said the lender expects campus recruitment to rise from around 11,500-11,600 employees in FY26 to 12,000-12,500 in FY27.

The increase comes despite the bank’s total workforce declining to 101,337 employees in FY26 from 104,453 a year earlier.

The trend reflects a broader shift in the financial services sector, where companies are continuing to hire talent for technology-enabled and future-oriented roles while reducing dependence on repetitive operational functions.

AI adoption changes workforce requirements

Axis Bank hired 31,665 employees during FY26, highlighting continued recruitment activity despite the fall in overall headcount. As per the report, Vempati said the bank remains focused on developing early-career talent and building a pipeline of skilled employees for important business roles.

The lender said AI is reducing the requirement for certain transaction processing and routine operational activities. However, the bank is not planning direct job cuts because of automation. Instead, it is reviewing vacancies, redeploying employees and shifting talent towards roles requiring greater human interaction.

Customer-facing positions, including relationship management roles, are expected to remain important as they depend on trust, customer understanding and advisory capabilities.

Internal mobility becomes key hiring strategy

Axis Bank is also relying on internal movement of employees to address workforce requirements. Its AI-powered internal career platform, Thrive, helps employees identify suitable opportunities based on their skills and experience.

The bank has reduced the eligibility period for employees to apply for internal roles to 16 months from the earlier three-year requirement. Around 65% of employee movement at Axis Bank now happens internally, compared with an estimated industry average of 25-30%.

The lender also reported a decline in employee attrition, which fell to 22.4% in FY26 from 25.5% in FY25. The bank attributed the improvement to higher productivity, evolving workplace practices and better career mobility opportunities.

Axis Bank’s approach highlights how financial institutions are balancing technology adoption with investment in human capabilities as job requirements continue to evolve.