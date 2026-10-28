'Tata Is Being Criminally Destroyed': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi-Shah Amid Tata Sons Leadership Row, Says 'Indian Business Is Not Their Plaything' | X / ANI

New Delhi: Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"

Indian business is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's plaything, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," Gandhi said.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or Tata Group on Gandhi's allegations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)