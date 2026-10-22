Festive Season Fuels Hiring Boom For Digital Advertising Freshers In Mumbai & Delhi | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Digital marketing and advertising roles are creating employment opportunities for freshers ahead of the festive season, with Digital Marketing Executive emerging as the leading in-demand entry-level role in Mumbai at 48%, while Programmatic Advertising Associate leads in Delhi at 50%, according to TeamLease EdTech’s Career Outlook Report for the second half of 2026.

The report, covering July to December 2026, found that fresher hiring intent in the Marketing and Advertising sector stood at 59%, down from 62% in the first half of the year. Despite the moderation, demand for specialised entry-level roles highlights employers’ growing focus on candidates with practical digital advertising skills.

Digital roles lead fresher demand

Programmatic Advertising Associate and Digital Marketing Executive also featured among the five leading fresher roles nationally, reflecting the continued relevance of digital-first capabilities in entry-level hiring.

Overall fresher hiring intent across India rose to 75% in the second half of 2026, up from 73% in the previous half, indicating continued demand for entry-level talent across sectors.

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Employers prioritise practical digital skills

According to the report, employers in marketing and advertising are increasingly looking for candidates with practical knowledge of campaign optimisation, audience targeting, media planning, search marketing and ad performance analytics. These skills enable freshers to contribute to campaign execution, audience engagement and data-led marketing decisions.

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Industry-aligned training boosts employability

The report also highlighted the role of industry-aligned training in improving employability. Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and Analytics was identified as one of the courses that could help candidates strengthen their prospects. Performance Marketing Analytics, along with digital marketing, brand management and product analytics, also emerged as relevant learning areas for aspiring professionals.

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