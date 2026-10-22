Thane Metro Line 4 Construction Gains Momentum, Services Likely To Begin By December | AI Representational Image

Thane, October 22, 2026: Lakhs of daily commuters travelling between Thane and Mumbai are expected to get major relief soon, as work on Thane’s Metro Line 4 reaches an advanced stage. The initial phase of the project is targeted to become operational by the end of December 2026.

Metro coaches being placed on tracks

Preparations are underway to lower Metro coaches onto the tracks along the stretch between Modella Naka and Teen Hath Naka. According to officials, the operation to mount the coaches is scheduled to begin in the next couple of days near the Bharat Petroleum fuel station near Modella Naka.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has accelerated operations to meet the year-end timeline for the launch of this first section.

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Traffic diversions for night-time operations

To facilitate the movement and installation of heavy Metro rake equipment, the Thane Traffic Police have granted approval for night-time traffic diversions:

Operational hours: Traffic modifications will be active between 12:00 am (midnight) and 5:00 am.

Affected period: The changes came into effect on Wednesday, October 21, and will be active on November 4, as well as continuously from November 9 to November 30.

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Alternative routes

Vehicles coming from Mumbai and Wagle Estate travelling towards Teen Hath Naka Junction via Route No. 16 will not be permitted entry at Modella Naka.

An additional counter-flow lane (opposite direction lane) has been created to divert traffic smoothly past Modella Naka.

Traffic police have urged motorists to follow the diversion notices and plan their commutes using alternative routes during night hours.

Overview of Metro Line 4

The Metro Line 4 corridor (Wadala – Ghatkopar – Kasarvadavali) and its extension, Metro Line 4A (Kasarvadavali – Gaimukh), aim to connect Wadala in Mumbai directly to Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Additionally, Kapurbawdi will serve as a key interchange connecting to Metro Line 5 (Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan).

Once complete, the Metro line is set to significantly reduce road traffic congestion and provide a much-needed alternative to the heavily overcrowded local train network for daily commuters travelling between Thane and Mumbai.

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