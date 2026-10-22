Mumbai Metro Safety: Bombay HC Seeks MMRDA Report After 7 Accidents At 3 Project Sites

The Bombay High Court has directed MMRDA to detail seven reported accidents and the safety measures adopted at Mumbai Metro construction sites | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Seven accidents were reported at three Metro project sites in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) between February 14 and October 17, raising concerns over safety at construction sites, the Bombay High Court was informed on Wednesday.

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to submit a report detailing all seven incidents and the safety measures taken at the Metro project sites.

High Court Seeks Safety Report

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ruju Thakkar following an accident in Mulund in February. During Wednesday’s hearing, Thakkar drew the court’s attention to seven accidents reported at the Metro 2B, Metro 4 and Metro 9 project sites during the period.

She highlighted the October 17 accident near the Anand Nagar-Saket elevated corridor, close to the Thane-Mumbai entry point, where an iron reinforcement structure fell on a moving car. A woman occupant and the driver were seriously injured, while the vehicle was extensively damaged.

The petitioners said the incidents raised serious questions about safety at Metro construction sites and urged the court to take note of the recurring accidents.

Senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the MMRDA, told the bench that it was not treating the matter adversely and would file an additional affidavit addressing the incidents cited by the petitioners.

The court granted the authority three weeks to file its response and scheduled the next hearing for November 26.

PIL Filed After Mulund Accident

Thakkar filed the PIL following an accident on February 14 on LBS Road in Mulund, during the construction of the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro 4 corridor.

An approximately 2.5-metric-tonne concrete parapet from a Metro pillar collapsed, causing the accident. The plea has sought directions for a safety audit of all Metro corridors in Mumbai in the wake of the Mulund incident.

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An MMRDA inquiry committee had attributed the Mulund accident to negligence by the contractor of RAJV. It had concluded that the accident was not caused by any defect in the design or materials but occurred because the temporary supports holding the parapet were removed.

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