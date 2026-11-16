Kinetic Engineering Shifts Into Top Gear In Q2, Revenue Zooms 99% To ₹78.31 Crore As Company Returns To Profit

Kinetic Engineering |

Mumbai: Kinetic Engineering Limited reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated revenue nearly doubling year-on-year, supported by expanding operations and growth in its electric vehicle business.

The company also returned to profitability during the quarter, signalling an improvement in its financial performance.

Revenue Jumps 99%

Kinetic Engineering's consolidated revenue from operations surged 99% year-on-year to ₹78.31 crore in Q2 FY27. Revenue also increased 55% compared with the preceding quarter.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue reached ₹128.90 crore, compared with ₹74.64 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a standalone basis, quarterly revenue stood at ₹45.80 crore, registering 17% annual growth and a 28% sequential increase.

Company Returns To Profit

Kinetic Engineering reported a net profit after tax of ₹0.44 crore during the September quarter, compared with a loss of ₹2.86 crore in the previous quarter. The turnaround came alongside higher revenue, although the company's quarterly profit remained modest.

EV Business Accelerates

The company's electric scooter subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, crossed 7,000 cumulative vehicle sales since commencing operations. Its dealership network expanded to more than 80 operational outlets, while over 150 letters of intent have been issued. Management expects the electric scooter business to contribute at least ₹100 crore to consolidated revenue during FY27.

₹100 Crore Order Potential

Kinetic Engineering's automotive components division also secured new orders and projects carrying an estimated annual revenue potential of ₹100 crore in the coming years. Commercial production for these projects is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The company's future performance will depend on the timely execution of these projects, dealership expansion and sustained demand for its electric scooters.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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