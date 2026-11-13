UFlex Net Profit Jumps Seven-Fold To ₹215 Crore In Q2 FY27, Income Rises To ₹4,869 Crore

New Delhi: Flexible packaging and solutions firm UFlex Ltd has reported a seven-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.96 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company during the second quarter rose to Rs 4,869.42 crore over Rs 3,860.98 crore in the year-ago period, UFlex Ltd said.

"UFlex has delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY27 despite geopolitical headwinds, volatile raw material prices and lingering supply-chain uncertainty. Staying close to our customers, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and making our supply chain more agile continue to reinforce our competitive position," UFlex Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Chaturvedi said in a statement.

Backed by our investments, integrated capabilities and customer-first approach, UFlex is well positioned to capitalise remain focused on driving sustainable growth and creating lasting value for our customers.

Arun Kumar Sharma, President and Group CFO UFlex Ltd said he remains confident in delivering robust growth in FY27, supported by the ramp-up of recently commissioned facilities, including the recycling plant in Noida sector 155 and the woven polypropylene bags facility in Mexico, alongside the upcoming aseptic packaging facility in Egypt.

UFlex is the country's leading multinational flexible packaging and solutions company.

Since its inception in 1985, UFlex has built a strong presence across all verticals of the packaging value chain -- packaging films, chemicals, aseptic liquid packaging, holography, flexible packaging, printing cylinders and engineering.

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