Saudi Arabia Recalls 44,305 Hyundai i30, Elantra Cars Over Deadly Airbag Defect

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Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has announced the recall of 44,305 Hyundai i30 and Elantra vehicles over a potentially dangerous defect in their driver-side airbag inflators.

According to a report by Gulf News, the recall, announced on Nov 12, covers vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2011. Authorities have instructed affected owners to stop driving immediately and contact authorised dealers for free repairs.

The ministry warned that a defective inflator could rupture during airbag deployment, releasing sharp metal fragments into the passenger compartment and causing serious or fatal injuries.

Saudi Arabia had previously issued a similar recall notice in September 2025 involving 71,764 Hyundai i30 and Elantra vehicles.

The latest recall covers 27,459 fewer vehicles, representing a reduction of approximately 38%.

Hyundai's recall campaign 31D070 also identifies potential inflator problems in i30 and Elantra models manufactured between 2009 and 2011.

Australia has reported 809 affected vehicles, while New Zealand issued a recall in August 2023.

Regulatory documents indicate that the inflator could rupture during deployment, preventing proper airbag inflation and sending metal fragments into the cabin.

Similar safety concerns have emerged in the US and Brazil.

In a separate US recall announced in May, Hyundai identified 3,493 Elantra and Elantra GT vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2016 with potentially defective inflators supplied by ARC.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also faced airbag safety concerns involving Takata inflators.

On March 30, Stellantis issued a stop-drive warning covering selected Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2018.

From Jan 1, 2027, UAE motorists who ignore recall notices could face restrictions on vehicle-related transactions under Cabinet Decision No 174 of 2026.

Saudi Arabia has separately recalled 23,619 Toyota Highlander vehicles over a seat-locking defect.

Additional recalls involve 2,371 Kia K8 vehicles over a fuel-line issue and 1,262 RAM vehicles over a trailer control module fault.

Authorities have urged affected vehicle owners to follow recall instructions and arrange the necessary safety repairs.