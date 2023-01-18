KFintech drives digital transformation in financial services industry with AWS | Image: KFintech (Representative)

KFin Technologies Limited (KFintech), a technology-driven financial services firm, today announced it is using Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help the asset management industry digitally transform and build new products, via an exchange filing.

The services include interactive dashboards that use AWS machine learning to automatically look for investment patterns, including investor age and income, and identify new revenue streams.

KFintech helps their clients digitally transform, leveraging the depth and breadth of AWS capabilities, providing the best business, program, and portfolio strategies to build the next generation of solutions in the capital market.

For example, KFintech built a cloud solution serving initial public offering (IPO) information to investors across India, easily handling more than 100,000 investor requests for IPO information per second.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFintech, said, "With AWS, we can accelerate digital innovation in every part of our business, building transformative technology to serve our clients and communities and provide them the best experience."

"Having worked with AWS for many years, I am confident that we will provide more business solutions driven by data and cloud that solve meaningful customer challenges."

