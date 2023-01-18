Chat platform, Discord acquires compliments-based app Gas | Image: Discord (Representative)

The chat platform, Discord, has announced that it is acquiring Gas, a poll-based social application that allows users to share compliments with one another.

Gas is all about encouraging and empowering each other through positive affirmations," Discord said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Its success demonstrates the potential for developing a fun environment with a meaningful place for teenagers.

The Gas team has a track record of developing engaging applications and experiences, so the chat platform is aiming to advance things by partnering with them.

"At this time, Gas will continue as its own standalone app and the Gas team will be joining Discord to help our efforts to continue to grow across new and core audiences," Discord said.

"We're always working to create an inclusive world where no one feels like an outsider and we're excited to welcome Gas to the Discord community as our next step to fulfilling that vision," it added.

The Gas application, which was aimed at high school students, was released in August of last year.

