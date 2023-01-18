Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 units due to faulty airbag controller | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. announced that it will recall 17,362 vehicles made between December 8 and January 12 due to a defective airbag controller via an exchange filing.

This is the second time in the last two months that India's largest car manufacturer has recalled vehicles due to a faulty part.

Units of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara will all be recalled by the company.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace the airbag controller, free of cost, if required in these vehicles," Maruti Suzuki said in the exchange filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in a rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash," the company said.

Due to a defective seat belt assembly, the company had to recall 9,125 vehicles in December.

Maruti Suzuki India's stock rose 1.2% on Tuesday to close at 8,479.35 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.