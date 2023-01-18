e-Paper Get App
Infosys ranked in the top 3 IT services brands in the World

Infosys is also ranked among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands. Infosys' brand value grows to US$13 billion according to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Infosys ranked in the top 3 IT services brands in the World | Image: Infosys (Representative)
Infosys, a next-generation digital services and consultant, announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance's Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

With continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

“Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence and a deep commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating its position among the industry’s preferred partners for navigating digital transformation”, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

“Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deep commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities has helped Infosys’ sustain its market leading position as a business and as a valuable brand.”

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance commented: "Infosys has recently celebrated 4 decades of success and through these years they have built a brand of excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up the rankings."

"Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, and differentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of the top 3 IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150 brands in the world."

