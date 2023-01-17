Infosys collaborates with JNTU, Kakinada to digitally skill India through Infosys Springboard | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a next-generation digital services and consultancy, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K) to accelerate digital and life skills development across India through its online learning platform 'Infosys Springboard', via an exchange filing.

The platform is already delivering corporate-grade learning experiences by orchestrating closer educator-learner collaboration.

As part of the engagement with Infosys, JNTU-K will offer e-content on their website including self-learning material, assignments and projects, powered by Infosys Springboard, to accelerate digital skills development.

JNTU-K has introduced 8 skill-oriented courses in collaboration with Infosys. Industryrelevant content will be made available, through Infosys Springboard, to 200+ affiliated institutions impacting about 1.5 lakh students.

This will be beneficial for not just students but also members of their faculty too, to help implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dr. G.V.R. Prasada Raju, Vice Chancellor, JNTU-K, said, "The National Education Policy (NEP) gives us ample scope to implement these tactics. In fact, at JNTU-K we’ve included eight state-of-the-art skill development subjects into our B.Tech., CSE and IT curriculum. In this context, JNTU-Kakinada and Infosys have entered into a collaborative arrangement to leverage Infosys Springboard program, with its rich repository of 12,000+ courses, for developing the digital skills of the faculty and students of JNTU-Kakinada."

"We are delighted to collaborate with JNTU-K to support a generation of enthusiastic learners who have a strong aspiration to participate in our digital future. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute massively to the advancement of technical education in India and help youth build industry-relevant skills in a rapidly transforming world," said, Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

