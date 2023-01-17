United Spirits shuts down subsidiary to simplify corporate structure | Image: United Spirits (Representative)

United Spirits Ltd today closed its wholly-owned subsidiary, United Spirits (Shanghai) Trade Co Ltd, in order to simplify its corporate structure, the company said in a release today.

The subsidiary, according to United Spirits, had a negative net worth of RMB 1.81 million (around 21 mln rupees).

The subsidiary was non-operative and had no sales or operational income for 2022–2023, according to the firm; thus, the relocation won't have any effects on United Spirits' operations (Apr-Mar).

