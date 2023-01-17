Sah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds |

Sah Polymers has repaid loans amounting to 196.62 mln rupees from the proceeds of its initial public offering, as per an exchange filing.

The repayment will reduce the company's financial expenses, Sah Polymers said in the exchange filing.

On Thursday, Sah Polymers made its market debut. The stock was launched on the NSE at a price that was almost 31% more than the upper range of its issue price of 61-65 rupees.

On NSE on Monday, shares of Sah Polymers closed 2.5% higher at 86.90 rupees.

