e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds

Sah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Sah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds |
Follow us on

Sah Polymers has repaid loans amounting to 196.62 mln rupees from the proceeds of its initial public offering, as per an exchange filing.

The repayment will reduce the company's financial expenses, Sah Polymers said in the exchange filing.

On Thursday, Sah Polymers made its market debut. The stock was launched on the NSE at a price that was almost 31% more than the upper range of its issue price of 61-65 rupees.

On NSE on Monday, shares of Sah Polymers closed 2.5% higher at 86.90 rupees.

Read Also
Rupee falls 31 paise to 81.89 against dollar in early trade
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds

Sah Polymers repays loans worth ₹196 mln from IPO proceeds

Rupee falls 31 paise to 81.89 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 31 paise to 81.89 against dollar in early trade

Gold, silver prices rise in early trade

Gold, silver prices rise in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 41 points, Nifty around 17900

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 41 points, Nifty around 17900