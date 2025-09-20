 Kerala's Maritime Economy Soars With ₹7,288 Crore Investment Proposals At Union Conclave
Kerala's Maritime Economy Soars With ₹7,288 Crore Investment Proposals At Union Conclave

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major boost to Kerala's maritime economy, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 7,288 crore at the two-day Kerala-European Union conclave, 'Blue Tides', held in Kovalam, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory session, Cherian said the proposals came from 28 investors. The European Union, the key partner of the conclave along with the Government of India, urged the state to establish a platform for sustained engagement with EU countries, he added."This conclave has not only achieved what it set out to do, but its outcome has exceeded expectations and set an example for the country," Cherian said, noting that the event marked the beginning of a significant push for Kerala's fisheries sector.

He said his team covered substantial ground during discussions with Kerala officials and identified several areas for potential collaboration, particularly in healthcare and IT.Recalling the wide range of topics discussed in the panel sessions, Kerala Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak noted that the conclave touched upon sustainability, cutting-edge technology, climate change resilience, and global cooperation on logistics, the release said.

Kerala's special representative in New Delhi, Professor K V Thomas, was quoted as saying that despite hurdles in the run-up to the conclave, strong support from the chief minister and the organisational capacity of Cherian helped the state successfully host the event.

