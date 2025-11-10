 Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To Resolve Agricultural Problems
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To Resolve Agricultural Problems

Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To Resolve Agricultural Problems

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Office, the initiative will benefit farmers, startups, and Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs). The goal, officials said, is to promote growth in the state's farm sector and encourage climate-resilient farming practices.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is launching a new project called AgriNext, aimed at bringing the state's farming community into the startup ecosystem.According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Office, the initiative will benefit farmers, startups, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

AgriNext forms part of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA) --a major programme led by the Department of Agriculture with World Bank support.The goal, officials said, is to promote growth in the state's farm sector and encourage climate-resilient farming practices.

Read Also
PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment
article-image

"Farmers, FPOs, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs can identify key problems in the agriculture sector and share them with startups," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a Facebook post on Monday.Startups capable of addressing these challenges will be able to develop solutions, while research institutions, agricultural universities, and other organisations will also have the opportunity to collaborate with the AgriNext project.

Only startups with innovative ideas or technologies to solve farming-related issues can apply, the government said.The technologies must be useful to both farmers and entrepreneurs involved in value-added agricultural products.Applications can be submitted through the KSUM online portal, and the selected startups will be incubated with support from the KSUM Project Implementation Unit. Each chosen startup will receive a grant of Rs 25 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore
Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore
ISRO Develops Advanced Lunar Data Products From Chandrayaan-2, Enhancing Future Moon Exploration
ISRO Develops Advanced Lunar Data Products From Chandrayaan-2, Enhancing Future Moon Exploration
'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch
'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In Hilarious Lift Encounter | Watch
Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

The Startup Component of KERA -- designed to set up an Agri-Tech Incubation Facility in partnership with KSUM -- is a key part of the project.It aims to identify 150 major agricultural challenges within the next five years and help startups create new technologies, products, and ideas to solve them."This initiative is expected to directly benefit around 40,000 farmers in Kerala," the CMO added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To...

Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To...

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...

Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To...

Kerala Startup Mission Launches New Project Called AgriNext, Roping In The Farming Community To...

Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic...

Trump Calls Critics Of Tariffs 'Fools,' Promises $2,000 Dividend To Americans, Hints At Economic...