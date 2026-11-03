KEC International Faces A Tough Q2 FY27 As Earnings Take A Heavy Hit, Net Profit Plunges 81% To Just ₹30 Crore While Revenue Shrinks 10%

KEC International |

Mumbai: KEC International Limited reported an 81.4 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹161 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The RPG Group's infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company's revenue declined 10.2 per cent to ₹5,468 crore from ₹6,092 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA Falls 37% In Q2 FY27

KEC International reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹271 crore during the September quarter, down 37 per cent from ₹430 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin contracted to 5 per cent from 7.1 per cent, reflecting a decline of 210 basis points. Profit before tax (PBT) fell to ₹41 crore from ₹213 crore, while the PAT margin declined to 0.5 per cent from 2.6 per cent.

H1 FY27 Profit Declines 64%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, KEC International reported consolidated net profit of ₹102 crore, down 64.2 per cent from ₹285 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue declined 5.6 per cent to ₹10,491 crore from ₹11,114 crore. EBITDA fell 28 per cent to ₹562 crore, while PBT declined 64.7 per cent to ₹131 crore. The company's H1 EBITDA margin stood at 5.4 per cent, compared with 7 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Order Book Reaches Record ₹39,946 Crore

Despite weaker financial performance, KEC International reported its highest-ever consolidated order book of ₹39,946 crore. The company secured orders worth more than ₹13,500 crore during the first half of FY27, including approximately ₹9,500 crore from its transmission and distribution business. Its combined order book and L1 pipeline stood at approximately ₹43,500 crore.

Net Debt Stands At ₹7,793 Crore

KEC International reported consolidated net debt, including acceptances, of approximately ₹7,793 crore as of September 30, 2026. Net working capital stood at 155 days.

Management Highlights Execution Challenges

Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal attributed the challenging quarterly performance to geopolitical and supply chain disruptions in the Middle East, right-of-way and land acquisition challenges in India's transmission and distribution sector, and calibrated supplies to certain projects amid elevated global costs. He said the company recorded sequential revenue growth led by its transmission and distribution business, despite these challenges.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.