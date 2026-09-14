KEC International Bags Rs 1,303 Crore Orders, YTD Order Intake Crosses Rs 7,600 Crore

KEC International wins Rs 1,303 crore of T&D orders across India. |

Mumbai: KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses, strengthening its order book despite a challenging operating environment.

The RPG Group company said in an exchange filing on September 14 that the contracts cover projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas.

Orders Across Key Markets

In India, KEC International secured an order for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India. The project will help evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant and has been awarded by an existing private-sector client.

In the Middle East, the company won orders for 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

KEC has also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas. Its Cables and Conductors business secured additional orders in India and overseas markets.

The company did not disclose the individual values or execution timelines of the contracts.

Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company was pleased with the latest order wins despite the challenging environment.

Order Intake Crosses Rs 7,600 Crore

Following the latest wins, KEC International's year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 7,600 crore.

The company expects these orders to support its targeted growth in the coming periods.

KEC, however, reported weaker operating performance in the first quarter of FY27. Net profit declined 41.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 72.6 crore from Rs 124.6 crore.

Revenue remained broadly stable at Rs 5,024 crore.

Read Also KEC International Secures ₹1,050 Crore New Orders Across Businesses

EBITDA declined 16.9 percent to Rs 290.8 crore from Rs 350.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 6 per cent from 7 per cent.

KEC International Share Performance

KEC International shares closed 1.71 percent lower on the previous trading day.

The stock has declined around 24 percent over the past six months. At Rs 406, the share is about 56 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 937.8.