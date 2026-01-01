 KEC International Secures ₹1,050 Crore New Orders Across Businesses
KEC International won orders worth Rs 1,050 crore, including a maiden 100+ MW wind project BoP in South India for its renewables business, civil works for a steel downstream project in West India, tower/hardware/pole supply in the Americas, and cables/conductors in domestic and international markets. YTD order intake reaches Rs 19,300 crore, boosting growth confidence.

New Delhi: Infrastructure major KEC International on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,050 crore across various businesses. In a regulatory filing, the flagship company of the RPG Group said its renewable business has secured a breakthrough order for a 100+ MW Wind Project Balance of Plant (BoP) package in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

The Civil business secured an order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from an existing client for the execution of a downstream project in Western India for a leading steel player. The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas. The Cables & Conductors business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas markets.

"We are pleased with the new order wins across businesses, especially the maiden order in the Wind Energy segment secured by our Renewables business, marking our entry into this fast-growing area of the Renewable energy sector. "Our subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured significant tower supply orders in Mexico, reflecting an uptick in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 19,300 crore, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our growth targets," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said.

KEC International is a major global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. 

