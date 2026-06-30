KEC International Bags ₹1,754 Crore Orders, US Transmission Tower Supply Drives Fresh Wins

KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore. |

Mumbai: KEC International Ltd. announced on Sunday that it has secured new orders totalling Rs 1,754 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission and Distribution

The company received significant orders for supplying high voltage transmission line towers in the Americas. This includes its largest-ever tower supply order from the USA.

Cables and Conductors Business

The Cables & Conductors business also secured various orders. These orders came from both India and international markets.

Management Commentary

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, stated that the new orders reflect growing momentum in the American Transmission & Distribution market. He added that these wins strengthen the company's global tower sales business.

Order Intake Update

With these new orders, KEC International's year-to-date order intake has surpassed Rs 4,000 crore, according to Kejriwal.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.