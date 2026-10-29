Kaveri Seed Company Reports 29.84% Revenue Growth In Q2FY27, Records ₹5.42 Crore EBITDA

Kaveri Seed Company |

Mumbai: Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. announced on 29 October 2026 that its revenue from operations for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) rose to ₹125.44 crore, a 29.84 per cent increase compared to ₹96.61 crore in Q2FY26. The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹5.42 crore, up from a negative ₹6.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Quarterly Performance

Kaveri Seed reported a net loss of ₹3.21 crore in Q2FY27, an improvement from the net loss of ₹15.05 crore in Q2FY26. Cash on books at the end of the quarter was ₹178 crore.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026 (H1FY27), revenue from operations was ₹940.44 crore, down from ₹1,041.91 crore in H1FY26. EBITDA for H1FY27 was ₹286.68 crore, compared to ₹315.88 crore in H1FY26. Net profit for H1FY27 stood at ₹268.09 crore, against ₹301.45 crore in H1FY26.

Operational Highlights

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, representing 250 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share. The board approved the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiaries in Tanzania, Kenya, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Zambia, and Peru to facilitate product registrations and strengthen exports.

Management Commentary

Mithun Chand, Executive Director, said that the first half of the year was impacted by El Nino and the delayed monsoon, affecting sowing, particularly for maize, and demand for premium products. However, the second quarter showed improvement with positive EBITDA. Chand noted that the company maintained its EBITDA margin at around 30 per cent and that new products contributed 37.7 per cent to the cotton portfolio.

Export Growth

Exports grew to ₹33.07 crore in H1FY27 from ₹12.56 crore in H1FY26, representing a 2.63 times increase. The company expects the new subsidiaries to help register products and build its presence in these markets.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.