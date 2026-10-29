OnEMI Technology Solutions Reports Doubled Q2 FY27 Profit To ₹125 Cr; AUM Surges 68% To ₹9,317 Cr

OnEMI |

Mumbai: OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited, operating as Kissht, announced its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s AUM also grew 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Financial Performance

Profit After Tax (PAT) reached ₹125 crore, marking a 32 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter. The annualised Return on Average AUM (RoAAUM) stood at 5.78 per cent, and annualised Return on Average Equity (RoAE) was 21.65 per cent.

Customer Growth and EPS

Cumulative customers served by the company crossed 12.80 million, an increase of 22 per cent year-on-year. Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹7.1, up 51 per cent from ₹4.7 in Q2 FY26. Diluted Book Value Per Share (BVPS) was ₹130.7 as of September 2026.

Portfolio and Capital Position

The AUM mix included ₹8,580 crore (92.1 per cent of total AUM) in unsecured Personal Loans (PL) and ₹737 crore (7.9 per cent of total AUM) in secured Loans Against Property (LAP). Off-book AUM accounted for ₹5,118 crore, representing 54.9 per cent of the total. Net Worth stood at ₹2,377 crore, a 103 per cent year-on-year increase, with a Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 34.8 per cent.

Asset Quality and Fundraising

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) (Stage 3) was 2.18 per cent, showing a 75 basis points year-on-year and 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter improvement. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) was 0.34 per cent, declining 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Post quarter-end, the company raised ₹832.2 crore through a preferential issue, receiving in-principle approval from BSE and NSE on 19 October 2026.

Management Outlook

Ranvir Singh, Chairman, Director, and CEO of Kissht, said the company’s priorities remain to grow sustainably without compromising credit quality and to deliver consistent, profitable returns over the long term. He added that disciplined underwriting, collections practices, and a technology-led platform continue to support performance.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.