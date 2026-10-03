OnEMI Tech’s AUM Rises 68.4% To ₹9,317 Crore In Q2 FY27; Disbursements Reach ₹4,612 Crore

OnEMI |

Mumbai: OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited announced its provisional business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Monday. The company's Assets under Management (AUM) reached ₹9,317 crore, marking a 68.4% increase from ₹5,533 crore recorded on September 30, 2025,

AUM Growth

The AUM saw an approximate increase of ₹1,316 crore during Q2 FY27, representing a 16.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. This growth was reported on a consolidated basis.

User Base and Customers

As of September 30, 2026, the registered user base stood at 79.54 million, up 32.6% from 59.96 million on September 30, 2025. Cumulative customers served reached 12.80 million, an increase of 22.5% compared to 10.45 million on September 30, 2025.

Quarterly Disbursements

Overall disbursements for Q2 FY27 were approximately ₹4,612 crore. This compares to ₹2,963 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹3,812 crore in Q1 FY27.

Loan Against Property Portfolio

The Loan Against Property (LAP) portfolio mix increased to 7.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2026. This is up from 4.1% on September 30, 2025, and 7.7% on June 30, 2026.

Provisional Information

The company stated that the reported information is provisional and subject to review by its statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.