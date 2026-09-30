India's Net External Liabilities Rise By $16.5 Billion To $220.3 Billion In April-June Quarter: RBI | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, Sep 30: Net claims of non-residents on India increased USD 16.5 billion during the April-June quarter of the fiscal year to USD 220.3 billion, mainly due to an increase in external liabilities and a decline in foreign-owned assets, according to RBI data.

Accordingly, the ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities moderated to 84.6 per cent in June 2026 from 85.7 per cent a quarter ago, said data on 'India's International Investment Position (IIP), June 2026' released on Wednesday.

External liabilities rise

"Rise in foreign liabilities of Indian residents was mainly on account of increased direct investment (USD 15.7 billion) and other investment (USD 4.2 billion), compensating for the decline in portfolio equity investments (USD 14 billion)," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

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Reserve assets accounted for 55.1 per cent of India's international financial assets, while overseas direct investment accounted for over one-fourth share.

Debt liabilities increase

The share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased gradually during the recent quarters and stood at 56.9 per cent as on end-June 2026.

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