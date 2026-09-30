Industrial Employment Rises To 2.10 Crore In 2024-25 As Manufacturing Sector Leads Growth | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 30: Total employment in industries crossed the 2 crore mark in 2024-25, driven mainly by the manufacturing sector, which added more than 14 lakh workers, according to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) released on Wednesday.

The estimated number of persons engaged in industries rose significantly from 1.96 crore in ASI 2023-24 to 2.10 crore in 2024-25, a growth of 7.19 per cent, the ASI showed.

Employment in the registered manufacturing sector continued to expand, an official release said.

Total emoluments paid to the workforce also increased by 12.08 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24.

Release of the Annual Survey of Industries (2024-25) results



🔸Registered manufacturing sector has recorded remarkable growth in respect of Industrial Output by 7.81%, Total Employment by 7.19%, Emoluments by 12.08% in the year 2024-25 over the previous year.



🔸Over the last… pic.twitter.com/1YbbgUQwq9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 30, 2026

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were the five leading states in terms of the number of persons engaged in the manufacturing sector in 2024-25. Together, these states accounted for about 56 per cent of total manufacturing employment during the year.

ASI highlights employment growth

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the results of the ASI for the reference period April 2024 to March 2025 (i.e. financial year 2024-25) through the factsheet.

The field work for this survey was carried out during October 2025 to June 2026 for ASI 2024-25. A brief note about the survey ASI 2024-25 is given at the Endnote.

Annual Survey of Industries is conducted with the primary objective to provide a meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, capital formation and a host of other parameters.

Manufacturing sector records growth

The registered manufacturing sector recorded broad-based growth during FY2024-25, with most of the major economic indicators—such as invested capital, input, output, Gross Value Added, employment and wages—witnessed an increase over the previous year.

The total number of establishments in this sector increased from 2.60 lakhs in ASI 2023-24 to 2.67 lakhs in ASI 2024-25, representing a growth of 2.64 per cent.

The highest number of establishments reported in Tamil Nadu (41,221), followed by Gujarat (33,084) and Maharashtra (27,379).

States lead in industrial output

During the same period, Gross Value Added (GVA) increased from Rs 2,458.3 thousand crore to Rs 2,694.2 thousand crore, indicating sustained growth (9.59 per cent) in industrial value addition.

In terms of individual share of States in all India GVA, Maharashtra recorded the highest GVA in 2024-25, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Collectively, these five States accounted for more than 54 per cent of the country's total manufacturing GVA. These five States accounted for 53.30 per cent of total establishments at the all-India level.

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Capital and profits increase

Over the last survey period, this sector reported an 11.10 per cent expansion in invested capital (Fixed capital + Physical working capital).

During the same period, Net Income increased by 9.68 per cent, while Net Profit also grew by 7.73 per cent.

The top five industries, Basic metal, Motor vehicles, Chemical and Chemical products, Pharmaceutical Products and Food Products, taken together, have contributed more than 45 per cent of the total manufacturing GVA of the country during 2024-25.

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