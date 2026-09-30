Jio Financial Invests ₹320 Crore, Jio Allianz Insurance JV Gets Fresh Capital

Jio Financial and Allianz have each invested Rs 320.05 crore in their insurance JV. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has infused Rs 320.05 crore into Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited, its 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Europe B.V., as the partners move ahead with their general insurance business in India.

Allianz has separately invested an identical Rs 320.05 crore in the joint venture, taking the combined fresh capital infusion by the two partners to Rs 640.10 crore.

Fresh Investment

According to an exchange filing dated September 30 , Jio Financial and Allianz were each allotted 32,00,50,000 equity shares of Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited.

The shares, carrying a face value of Rs 10 each, were subscribed for cash at par through a rights issue.

Jio Financial said its latest investment amounted to Rs 320.05 crore. Following this transaction, the company’s aggregate investment in the insurance joint venture has reached Rs 375 crore.

The joint venture will utilise the fresh capital to fund its business operations, according to the regulatory disclosure.

Equal Partnership

Jio Allianz General Insurance is structured as a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and Allianz Europe B.V., giving both partners equal ownership.

The latest capital injection underscores continued funding commitments by both partners as the insurance venture builds its operations.

JFSL said the transaction qualifies as a related-party transaction but has been undertaken on an arm’s-length basis.

No Approval

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group or other group companies has any interest in the investment.

It further said no governmental or regulatory approval was required to complete the transaction. The investment was made at 2.42 pm on September 30.

The disclosure follows Jio Financial’s earlier communication dated May 19, 2026, concerning its investment in Jio Allianz General Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Jio Financial Services in its exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes.