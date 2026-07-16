 Jio Financial Services Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹830.3 Crore, Revenue More Than Triples YoY
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Jio Financial Services Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹830.3 Crore, Revenue More Than Triples YoY

Jio Financial Services reported Q1 FY27 net profit of Rs 830.25 crore against Rs 324.66 crore a year ago, while revenue from operations jumped to Rs 2,004.47 crore from Rs 612.46 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹830.3 Crore, Revenue More Than Triples YoY
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) announced a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 740.22 crore. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a strong improvement in its consolidated financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit rising to Rs 830.25 crore from Rs 324.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2,004.47 crore from Rs 612.46 crore a year earlier, reflecting broad-based growth across its businesses. Compared with the immediately preceding quarter, profit also improved from Rs 272.22 crore, while revenue nearly doubled from Rs 1,018.51 crore.

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Opening Performance Summary

On a consolidated basis, total income increased to Rs 2,004.54 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 619.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 969.68 crore, compared with Rs 418.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,015.81 crore from Rs 260.51 crore, reflecting higher finance costs, employee expenses and other operating costs as the business expanded.

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Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased from Rs 1,018.51 crore to Rs 2,004.47 crore, while total income rose from Rs 1,019.69 crore. Net profit advanced from Rs 272.22 crore to Rs 830.25 crore, and profit before tax improved from Rs 338.53 crore to Rs 969.68 crore.

Finance costs increased to Rs 418.33 crore from Rs 298.09 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,015.81 crore from Rs 719.99 crore during the quarter.

Key Drivers

Interest income increased to Rs 961.58 crore from Rs 362.86 crore a year earlier, while fee, commission and other service income rose to Rs 324.54 crore from Rs 53.58 crore. The company also reported Rs 508.59 crore of dividend income during the quarter.

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Basic and diluted earnings per share before and after exceptional items stood at Rs 1.27. During the quarter, the company incorporated Jio Allianz General Insurance Ltd as a 50:50 joint venture with Allianz, subject to regulatory approvals.

Full-Year Context

The filing includes FY26 comparative annual figures, with FY26 consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3,513.26 crore and profit after tax at Rs 1,560.90 crore.

During the quarter, the company also completed the allotment of equity shares arising from the partial conversion of promoter warrants, increasing paid-up equity share capital to Rs 6,603.14 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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