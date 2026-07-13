HDFC ERGO General Insurance Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹220 Crore, Premium Income Improves Year-on-Year

HDFC ERGO General Insurance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 220 crore. |

Mumbai: HDFC ERGO General Insurance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from Rs 207.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net premiums earned increased to Rs 1,725.4 crore from Rs 1,627.4 crore, while total revenue rose to Rs 2,167.4 crore.

Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 159.9 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter, reflecting stronger profitability despite broadly stable revenue.

Opening Performance Summary

The insurer reported total revenue of Rs 2,167.4 crore during Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 2,140.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rs 292.5 crore from Rs 275.9 crore a year earlier, while operating profit rose to Rs 213.1 crore against Rs 173.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net premiums earned also registered year-on-year growth during the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, total revenue remained largely stable at Rs 2,167.4 crore versus Rs 2,173.2 crore. Operating profit improved to Rs 213.1 crore from Rs 172.4 crore, while profit before tax increased from Rs 211.4 crore to Rs 292.5 crore. Net profit rose to Rs 220 crore from Rs 159.9 crore.

Operating expenses related to the insurance business declined to Rs 566.0 crore from Rs 631.8 crore, supporting the quarter's earnings performance.

Key Business Metrics

Claims incurred (net) stood at Rs 1,509.8 crore, compared with Rs 1,495.2 crore in Q1 FY26. The company's combined ratio improved to 110.59 percent from 120.13 percent a year ago, while the solvency margin ratio strengthened to 2.18 times from 2.06 times.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 3.03 from Rs 2.86, with diluted EPS at Rs 3.02 versus Rs 2.85 in the year-ago period.

Other Developments

The statutory auditors issued an unqualified limited review report on the quarterly financial results. During the quarter, the company also disclosed that it received regulatory approval to defer implementation of Ind AS financial reporting until March 31, 2027, and accordingly prepared the financial statements under the existing accounting framework.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchange and does not constitute investment advice.