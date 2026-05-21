Life Insurance Corporation of India Q4 Profit Rises 23% To ₹23,420 Crore, Total Income Climbs To ₹2,53,592 Crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 23 percent rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 23,420 crore. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a strong rise in earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26. The state-run insurance company posted a net profit of Rs 23,420 crore for the January-March quarter, up 23 percent from Rs 19,013 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total income during the quarter increased 14 percent to Rs 2,53,592 crore compared to Rs 2,22,805 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company said growth in premium collections helped improve overall earnings during the quarter. LIC remains the country’s largest life insurer with a large share in the domestic insurance market.

Premium Collections Improve

LIC’s first-year premium income rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,970 crore in the March quarter from Rs 11,069 crore a year earlier. Renewal premium income also increased to Rs 81,933 crore compared to Rs 79,138 crore in the same period last year.

The rise in renewal premiums shows steady policy continuation by existing customers, while higher first-year premiums indicate better new business collections during the quarter.

The company’s overall income growth was mainly supported by these premium segments.

Full-Year Earnings Rise

For the full financial year ended March 2026, LIC reported a net profit of Rs 57,419 crore, registering a 19 percent increase from Rs 48,151 crore in FY25.

Total income for the year climbed to Rs 9,73,288 crore compared to Rs 8,84,148 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of LIC has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26. The dividend proposal is subject to shareholder approval.

LIC’s latest results reflect steady growth in income and profitability during FY26, supported by higher premium collections across business segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.