Jio Financial Invests ₹63.94 Crore In JV Arm, Takes Total Exposure To ₹82.80 Crore In March 2026

Jio Financial Services Limited, through its subsidiary Jio Leasing Services Limited, has invested Rupees 63.94 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Private Limited. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial is stepping up funding in its leasing joint venture, signaling continued focus on building out its financial services ecosystem.

Jio Leasing Services Limited (JLSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has subscribed to 6,39,40,000 optionally convertible preference shares at Rs 10 each. The investment, amounting to Rs 63.94 crore, was made on a rights basis to support the business operations of the joint venture entity.

The investment is directed into Reliance International Leasing IFSC Private Limited (RILIPL), a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited. The structure allows both partners to jointly build leasing capabilities while maintaining equal ownership.

With this latest infusion, JLSL’s total investment in RILIPL since the previous disclosure has reached Rs 82.80 crore. The capital is expected to support the scaling of leasing operations within the International Financial Services Centre framework.

The company clarified that the investment qualifies as a related party transaction but has been executed at arm’s length. It also noted that no regulatory approvals were required for the transaction, and no promoter group entities have any direct interest in the investment. Jio Financial stated that the update was received from its subsidiary on March 25, 2026, and disclosed in line with regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.