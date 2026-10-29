Dodla Dairy Q2 FY27 Sees PAT Fall To ₹36.6 Crore Despite 17.4% Revenue Surge; Announces JV With MIHL

Dodla Dairy |

Mumbai: Dodla Dairy Limited on Friday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, revealing a significant drop in net profit despite revenue growth.

Financial Performance

The company's net profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY27 was ₹36.6 crore, a decrease from ₹65.7 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,196.0 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,018.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹64.1 crore, down 30.9% from ₹92.8 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 5.4%, a decline from 9.11% recorded in the previous year's second quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, Dodla Dairy reported a net profit of ₹77.2 crore, a 39.9% decrease from ₹128.5 crore in H1 FY26. Half-year revenues rose 18.2% to ₹2,394.0 crore from ₹2,025.7 crore in H1 FY26.

Milk Procurement and Sales

Milk procurement volume reached a record 21.3 LLPD, marking a 9.3% year-on-year growth. Milk sales volume also increased to 14.2 LLPD, up 8.4% compared to the previous year.

Value-Added Products

Total sales from value-added products (VAP) were ₹327.0 crore, contributing 27.3% to total sales. This is an increase from ₹292.8 crore (28.7% of revenue) in Q2 FY26.

Joint Venture Announcement

The Board of Directors approved a proposal to establish a joint venture with Meadow India Holdings Limited (MIHL). Dodla Dairy will hold a 40% equity stake, with MIHL holding 60%, to market and sell dairy ingredients to the B2B sector in India.

Management Commentary

Dodla Sunil Reddy, Managing Director of Dodla Dairy, stated that the healthy performance was driven by volume growth and improved realisation, supported by a ₹2.5 per litre price increase. He noted that elevated milk procurement costs and raw material costs continued to pressure gross margins across businesses.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.