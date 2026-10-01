Dodla Dairy Completes ₹11.64 Crore Acquisition Of 2% Stake In Sids Farm

Dodla Dairy |

Mumbai: Dodla Dairy Limited on 1 October 2026 announced the completion of its acquisition of a 2% equity share capital in Sids Farm Private Limited. The transaction, valued at ₹11,64,56,724, involves 27,708 equity shares.

Allotment Details

Dodla Dairy Limited received the allotment of 27,708 equity shares of Sids Farm Private Limited on 30 September 2026. This allotment finalises the previously announced acquisition.

Ownership Stake

Following the completion of this acquisition, Dodla Dairy Limited now holds a 2% stake in the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Sids Farm Private Limited. This ownership became effective as of 30 September 2026.

Previous Disclosure

The company had initially disclosed its intention to acquire the 2% equity stake on 25 July 2026. This announcement confirms the successful conclusion of that transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.