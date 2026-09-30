Technocraft Industries Cancels 100% Stake Acquisition In Japan's Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K.

Technocraft Industries (India) Limited |

Mumbai: Technocraft Industries (India) Limited on Monday announced that it has terminated the proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K., a newly incorporated company based in Japan.

Acquisition Update

The company's subsidiary, Technosoft Engineering Projects Limited, had previously intended to acquire the entire equity stake in Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K. This development was initially disclosed on 20 July 2026.

Reason For Cancellation

Technocraft Industries stated that the decision to not proceed with the acquisition was made after mutual discussions and an evaluation of evolving strategic considerations. Both parties have agreed to terminate the discussions.

Financial Impact

The company confirmed that there are no material financial implications from the cancellation. Technosoft Integrated Solutions K.K. was a newly incorporated entity and had not commenced any business operations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.