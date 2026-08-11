Technocraft Ventures IPO Subscribed 38.69 Times On Final Day, QIB Portion Booked 42.26 Times

Technocraft Ventures’ ₹251.88 crore IPO saw strong investor demand, with institutional, non-institutional, and retail categories all receiving heavy oversubscription on the final day | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: The initial public offering of infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures Ltd received 38.69 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

The company's Rs 251.88 crore IPO received bids for 32,17,81,040 shares against 83,17,190 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Strong Demand Across Investor Categories

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 65.06 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 42.26 times subscription, while the retail investors' portion was subscribed 25.35 times.

Technocraft Ventures Ltd had on Thursday last week raised Rs 75.55 crore from anchor investors.

It has fixed a price band of Rs 200-212 per share for the issue.

IPO Structure And Fund Use

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter Kartikey Constructions.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 150 crore will be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

Company Operations

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects.

Its operations span water and wastewater infrastructure, roads and highways, electrical transmission, urban infrastructure, and the operation and maintenance of public utilities.

The company primarily executes projects for state governments and government agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Delhi, and has expanded its presence to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

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Khambatta Securities is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

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