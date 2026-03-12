Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Directs Technocraft To End Strike, Reinstate Suspended Workers |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed the management of Technocraft Industries India Ltd to resolve the ongoing strike by workers at its garment division and immediately reinstate the suspended employees.

The directive was issued during a meeting held at Mantralaya to review the issues raised by workers of the company’s unit located in Dhanivali in Murbad taluka of Thane district. The strike by employees of the garment division has been continuing since December 1, 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, Fundkar said it is necessary to find an early solution to the dispute while ensuring industrial peace in the area. He stressed that the management should take a humanitarian approach while considering the demands of the workers and work towards a balanced solution that protects the interests of both the company and its employees.

The minister also asked the company’s board of directors to take a positive decision and address the difficulties faced by both permanent and contractual workers.

He further appealed to the workers to withdraw the strike and suspend any ongoing protests once the suspended employees are reinstated.

Also Watch:

The meeting was attended by Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore, Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour Department I. A. Kundan, Labour Commissioner H. P. Tummod, Deputy Labour Commissioner Sambhaji Vanhalakar, Additional Labour Commissioner Bhagwan Andhale, Assistant Labour Commissioner Anagha Kshirsagar and company director Sudarshan Saraf, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/