Mumbai, MMR To Face Third Heatwave Within A Week On March 13 And 14; Rainfall & Thunderstorms Warning For Interiors Of Maharashtra | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: After witnessing a drop of 7°C for a day, Mumbai and metropolitan regions will ensure another heatwave, marking the third heatwave in the last eight days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded a Yellow Alert for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for 'heatwave conditions' for March 13 and 14. For the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature will be atleast 38°C.

On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperature of 33°C, a sharp drop from the previous day. On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature recorded was 40°C, with 'severe heatwave conditions'.

This is said to be first time in the history of Mumbai, that three heatwaves are witnessing in the first 15 days of March month. The IMD's outlook for Hot weather March to May 2026 had forecasted above normal temperatures in March, and heatwaves in April and May. However, the region is enduring heatwaves from March first week itself, bracing the citizens for the extreme summer.

With frequency change in the weather conditions, the weather department has urged citizens to take precautions to avoid heat strokes. In its advisory to avoid heat strokes and health issues due to the increased temperatures, the IMD has advised to take precautions while moving out of the houses, special during day time; stay hydrated; wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes; schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day; and if one observes signs of heat stroke, consult a doctor immediately.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and rainfall for the weekend for interiors of Maharashtra. The regions including Marathwada and Vidharbha, will experience unseasonal rains due to changing weather conditions. No rainfall warning is issued for Konkan region, including Mumbai.

