Mumbai, Thane, Palghar To Witness Heat Wave Conditions Till March 14; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar until March 14. According to the RMC, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of these areas.

Mumbai and other regions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been witnessing rising temperatures since the beginning of March. Residents are advised to take precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and checking on vulnerable populations like the elderly and children.

Speaking about Mumbai’s weather, the RMC stated that for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will experience mainly clear skies, with heatwave conditions likely at isolated places. Earlier on Tuesday, the city was given an orange alert for 'severe heatwave' conditions.

IMD Issues Safety Guidelines

The IMD has issued safety guidelines for coping with the heatwave conditions. People have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water. Moreover, it is recommended to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes and cover the head with a wet cloth, hat, or umbrella during peak hours.

As temperatures increased, it also advised outdoor workers to be cautious during peak hours. In addition to this, residents should be cautious of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat rash, or heat cramps, which can include weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating, or seizures, and seek medical attention immediately.

