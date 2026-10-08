 Kati Patang Lifestyle To Acquire 10% Stake In Bread Private Limited Via Share Swap
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Kati Patang Lifestyle To Acquire 10% Stake In Bread Private Limited Via Share Swap

Kati Patang Lifestyle will acquire a 10% equity stake in New Zealand-based Bread Private Limited (Gimme NZ) through a share swap arrangement. This acquisition aims to boost the company's market presence in the food and premium liquor delivery sector.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Kati Patang Lifestyle To Acquire 10% Stake In Bread Private Limited Via Share Swap
Kati Patang Lifestyle |

Mumbai: Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd announced on 8 October 2026, that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a 10% equity stake in Bread Private Limited, also known as Gimme NZ. The acquisition will be conducted through a share swap.

Target Company Details

Bread Private Limited (Registration No: 6298249), with its registered office in Christchurch, New Zealand, is engaged in food delivery services and the marketing of premium liquor and related products. The company was incorporated on 23 June 2017.

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Financial Overview of Target

Bread Private Limited reported a turnover of $105,945 (approximately ₹88.39 lakh) for FY 2023-24. Its turnover increased to $156,293 (approximately ₹1.30 crore) in FY 2024-25 and further to $272,333 (approximately ₹2.27 crore) in FY 2025-26. The company has a paid-up share capital of $75,000 (approximately ₹62.58 lakh).

Acquisition Rationale

The acquisition aligns with Kati Patang Lifestyle's growth strategy for business expansion, diversification, and market strengthening. The company expects the deal to generate synergistic benefits and enhance innovation and competitiveness in its offerings.

Deal Structure and Timeline

The acquisition is subject to the completion of valuation reports for Bread Private Limited and the fulfilment of conditions outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and other transaction documents. Kati Patang Lifestyle expects to complete the acquisition within four months of signing the definitive SHA.

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Share Swap Mechanism

The consideration for the acquisition will be a share swap, with the specific terms, including the preferential allotment for the share swap, to be determined after valuation and other legal due diligence. The cost and price of the shares will be set before or at the time of signing the SHA.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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