Airoli-Katai Naka Elevated Road Gets Major Push As Final 3-Hectare Land Acquisition Clears Way For Tunnel Link | Representational image

Thane: The long-awaited Airoli-Katai Naka elevated road project has entered its final stretch, with the district collector's office issuing final notifications for the acquisition of approximately three hectares of land in Katai village. This crucial development clears the final hurdle for the connector road stretching from Katai to the project's planned tunnel, bringing relief closer for thousands of daily commuters.

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For years, daily commuters traveling between Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli have endured grueling congestion around Mahape, Shilphata, and Kalyan Phata. Rajesh Sharma, a 42-year-old IT professional who commutes daily from Dombivli to Navi Mumbai, knows the toll of the daily gridlock all too well.

"Every single morning is a gamble," Sharma says. "What should be a straightforward commute turns into a grueling ordeal at Shilphata. We spend hours trapped in traffic before even reaching our workplaces. Hearing that the final land acquisition is moving forward brings genuine hope that we might finally get our time back."

Project Timeline and Key Financials

Spearheaded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the 12.71-kilometer-long project was officially initiated around 2018–2019, with initial construction work orders awarded between late 2017 and 2018.Overall Project Budget: The entire 12.71-km freeway project carries an estimated total cost ranging between ₹1,329 crore and ₹1,887 crore across all package phases. Early core civil packages for Phases 1 and 2 were initially estimated at around ₹944 crore. Phases 1 & 2 Completion: The first two phases—comprising the elevated stretch near Thane-Belapur Road and the 1.7 km twin tunnel through Parsik Hill—are near 100% completion and slated to open for traffic during 2026.

Phase 3 Completion Target: The final section (Phase 3), connecting old NH-48 to Katai Naka, is targeted for full operational completion by late 2028

Phase/ Scope & Extent/ Key Highlights /Target Timeline

Phase 1 / Thane-Belapur Road to NH-48 (Mumbra Bypass) / Includes 1.7 km Parsik Hill twin tunnels / Opening in 2026

Phase 2 / Mulund-Airoli Bridge to Thane-Belapur Road /Elevated road link / Civil work completed (2026)

Phase 3 / Old NH-48 to Katai Naka/ Parallel to Diva-Panvel rail line / Proposed Oct 2028

The 12.71-kilometer-long elevated corridor is designed to dramatically streamline regional transit. By bypassing major bottlenecks, the project will cut the distance between Airoli and Dombivli by roughly 10 kilometers, saving commuters 30 to 45 minutes of travel time. Officials project that once the entire route is open, the journey between Navi Mumbai and Dombivli will take a mere 15 minutes. While land acquisition in villages like Shil, Davle, Kolegaon, and Desai was completed earlier, securing the remaining three hectares in Katai village unlocks the path toward the tunnel section. Meanwhile, work on the first two phases of the Airoli-Katai elevated road is in its final stages, with both phases slated to open to traffic soon.

Beyond passenger convenience, the infrastructure project is expected to transform industrial logistics. By easing freight movement across the industrial belts of Navi Mumbai, Mahape, Dombivli, and Kalyan, the corridor will slash transportation costs and vehicle emissions, serving as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth.