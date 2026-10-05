Mumbai Infra Update: BMC's Lokhandwala-Yari Road Bridge Targeted For December 2027 Completion After Two Decades Of Delays

The proposed bridge across Kavathe Creek is expected to provide a direct link between Yari Road and Lokhandwala, cutting travel time to nearly 10 minutes | File Photo

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: After over two decades of delays, the BMC’s proposed Lokhandwala-Yari Road bridge is targeted for completion by December 2027. A Rs 42-crore tender was floated in November 2023, but work was delayed over environmental clearances.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to cut travel time between the two areas from around 30 minutes to nearly 10 minutes and ease traffic congestion.

Under the BMC’s Development Plan, an 18.30-metre-wide road is proposed on both sides of Kavathe Creek in Andheri West. Since the creek has hindered the development of the planned road, the civic body is constructing a bridge across it to complete the road link.

The project will provide a direct connection between Yari Road, Panchmarg and Versova and areas such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex and Samarth Nagar.

Bridge Design And Connectivity

The proposed bridge will be 206 metres long, including a 110-metre main bridge and approach roads of 40 metres and 56 metres on either side. The bridge will be 11 metres wide. Its main structure will feature a 110-metre single-span steel basket-handle arch supported by tension rods connected to the deck slab.

RCC abutment walls, abutment caps and pile foundations have been proposed for the supporting structure. The bridge is also expected to provide an alternative route once the Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) projects become operational.

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Project Faced Legal Hurdles

Initially proposed in 2002, the bridge gained traction in 2014 when a tender was floated at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore and a contractor was appointed.

However, the project faced delays following a legal dispute, as several local groups approached the court claiming the bridge would damage the surrounding mangrove forest. In 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition, paving the way for the long-awaited project to proceed.

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