Mumbai Infra Update: BMC To Pay ₹20 Crore For Film City Land Used By Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin-Tunnel Project

The GMLR twin-tunnel construction has temporarily taken over parts of Film City, including shooting grounds used for film production | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: The BMC will pay the Film City Corporation for land being used for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), resulting in corporators questioning why the civic body should bear the compensation.

However, the civic administration said Film City depends on shooting revenue from the plot and would lose income due to the project. The Standing Committee subsequently approved the payment.

GMLR Disrupts Film City Operations

The GMLR twin-tunnel project is taking a toll on Film City, with 1.6 km of the alignment passing through its premises and multiple shooting grounds disrupted.

Film City Corporation has cited potential losses of Rs 174.12 crore, while the BMC is spending Rs 20 crore on temporary grounds, including Josh Maidan and Joker Maidan, until March 2029. The proposal was placed before the Standing Committee for approval.

Corporators Question Compensation

However, the compensation has triggered questions in the civic body. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Yamini Jadhav questioned why the BMC should bear the cost when GMLR is a public project and is expected to be a major connectivity boost for Mumbai.

NCP corporator Saeeda Khan pointed out that Film City land was allotted by the government at subsidised rates and questioned why the civic body should now pay rent. Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi also raised similar concerns.

Replying to Standing Committee members, Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said Film City’s primary revenue comes from film-shooting rentals, but the GMLR project has displaced several shooting grounds and sets, causing significant losses.

He added that regional-language films, particularly Marathi movies, benefit from Film City’s shooting revenues. Dhakane said the Rs 20 crore rent is compensation for the losses, not an income-generating payment. Following his explanation, the Standing Committee cleared the proposal.

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Tunnel Project Details

The GMLR project involves two three-lane tunnels connecting Film City in Goregaon East to Amar Nagar in Mulund West, beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The BMC is using a 1,600-metre-long, 10-metre-wide strip within Film City and has temporarily taken over Josh Maidan and Joker Maidan to store TBM components and excavated material.

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