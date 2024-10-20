Karwa Chauth To Bring Bumper Business Worth ₹22,000 Crore: Trader Body

Karwa Chauth and #VocalForLocal unite! 🎊



Women artisans from Uttar Pradesh are adding a special touch to #KarwaChauth by crafting magic. They’ve been busy creating gorgeous 'Karwas' for the festival, showcasing the beauty of local craftsmanship.



This festive season, let’s… pic.twitter.com/s5wuvmT7dD

According to reports, the trader body's chief, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, said the markets have been in the right spirits, looking forward to this festivity and other upcoming occasions, including Diwali.

Khandelwal, who is also associated with the ruling BJP, said, "Pledge of 'Vocal for Local' during festivals! This season, Indian traders are ready to give a blow of ₹ 1 lakh crore to China, a big step towards self-reliant India."

Karwa Chauth On October 22

For the uninitiated, Karwa Chauth is an occasion marked by a period of pasting carried out by spouses for the long and healthy life of the other spouse. This event will be observed from October 20 - October 21, more precisely, Sun, 20 Oct, 2024, 6:46 AM–Mon, 21 Oct, 2024, 4:16 AM.

This is usually observed by the 'wife', who fasts for her 'husband', and then breaks by the end of the period.

Although a happening is largely observed in the north of India, this phenomenon has spread across the borders, around the country and even around the globe. In other metro cities in India, outside of the northern belt, this festivity is observed due to a sizeable population of North Indians in these states and cities, including Mumbai.

Other festivities that could light up the vestibule of trade and business are Diwali, Laxmi Puja and Bhai Dooj, followed by Christmas and the New Year.