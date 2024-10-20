 Karwa Chauth To Bring Bumper Business Worth ₹22,000 Crore: Trader Body
According to reports, the trader body's chief, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, said the markets have been in the right spirits, looking forward to this festivity and other upcoming occasions, including Diwali.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Festive season is often the time of the year when there is scope for movement in balance sheets, with major swings, as this is the time of the year in India, during which business activity picks up, leading to better sales and subsequent revenue generation.

Business Worth Rs 22,000 Crore

In what can be seen as a testament to that very phenomenon, a recent report from the Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT, has predicted a major boost for businesses this Karwa Chauth.

The industry and traders' body claimed that this festivity could bring about business worth a mammoth Rs 22,000 crore.

