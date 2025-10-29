 Karnataka High Court Hears Plea By Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeking To Quash Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKarnataka High Court Hears Plea By Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeking To Quash Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Him

Karnataka High Court Hears Plea By Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeking To Quash Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against Him

During the hearing, advocate Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the complainant, described Ola Electric as “worse than the East India Company,” alleging severe mistreatment of employees, as per NDTV Profit report.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday heard a plea by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seeking to quash an abetment to suicide case filed against him. During the hearing, advocate Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the complainant, described Ola Electric as “worse than the East India Company,” alleging severe mistreatment of employees, as per NDTV Profit report.

The case is linked to the death of a 38-year-old engineer, K. Aravind, who worked with Ola Electric as a homologation engineer since 2022.Aravind allegedly took his own life on September 28 at his apartment in Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru. He was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital but died despite treatment.

Read Also
Ola Electric Shares Fall After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Named In Employee Suicide Case FIR
article-image

In his 28-page handwritten note, Aravind reportedly accused his superiors at Ola Electric of continuous workplace harassment and withholding his salary and other financial dues.His brother, Ashwin Kannan, later filed a police complaint against Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrat Kumar Dash (head of homologation engineering), and other company officials, holding them responsible for his brother’s death.

Senior advocate M. S. Shyamsundar, representing Aggarwal, argued that the case should be dismissed.He said the matter was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), so a new FIR should not have been filed.He also said Ola Electric had already cleared all of Aravind’s pending dues and that the company was facing damage due to the ongoing controversy, including employee exits and falling share prices.

FPJ Shorts
Varun Beverages Reports 18.5% Rise In Profit After Tax To ₹745.2 Crore In September Quarter
Varun Beverages Reports 18.5% Rise In Profit After Tax To ₹745.2 Crore In September Quarter
Congress Laader Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To Family Of Beed Doctor Who Died By Suicide, Seeks SIT Probe
Congress Laader Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To Family Of Beed Doctor Who Died By Suicide, Seeks SIT Probe
Jharkhand: Goods Train Derails In Simdega District; No Casualties Reported
Jharkhand: Goods Train Derails In Simdega District; No Casualties Reported
Kerala: Ambulance Carrying Patient Blocked, Driver Attacked By 3 Men In Kollam
Kerala: Ambulance Carrying Patient Blocked, Driver Attacked By 3 Men In Kollam
Read Also
Bengaluru Police Book Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Senior Executive In Abetment To Suicide Case Of...
article-image

However, the complainant’s lawyer, Prasanna Kumar, maintained that the company’s actions had deeply affected Aravind, leading to his death.He also raised concerns about a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh to Aravind’s bank account two days after his death, calling it suspicious.Ola Electric has denied all allegations. The company stated that Aravind never raised any formal complaints or grievances about harassment during his employment and that his role did not involve direct contact with the top management.

The firm earlier this month said that, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore.”

The company added that Aravind never raised any complaints or grievances regarding his employment or any harassment during his tenure.“His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” the spokesperson said on October 20.After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue their investigation fairly but instructed them not to harass the petitioners. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Beverages Reports 18.5% Rise In Profit After Tax To ₹745.2 Crore In September Quarter

Varun Beverages Reports 18.5% Rise In Profit After Tax To ₹745.2 Crore In September Quarter

Coal India's Profit Declines 32% To ₹4,262.64 Crore In The September Quarter Due To Low Sales &...

Coal India's Profit Declines 32% To ₹4,262.64 Crore In The September Quarter Due To Low Sales &...

Delhi Budget Homes: DDA Launches Affordable Flats From ₹12 Lakh In Prime Locations, Details Inside

Delhi Budget Homes: DDA Launches Affordable Flats From ₹12 Lakh In Prime Locations, Details Inside

Karnataka High Court Hears Plea By Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeking To Quash Abetment To...

Karnataka High Court Hears Plea By Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeking To Quash Abetment To...

DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore

DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore