 Anil Kumar Becomes Billionaire Overnight, Wins ₹240 Cr In UAE Lottery, Plans Luxury Life & Family Celebration
Anil Kumar became a billionaire overnight by winning Rs 240 crore in the UAE Lottery, with no taxes applied, and plans to celebrate, invest, and bring his family to the UAE.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
From Ordinary Life to Billionaire Status. |

Sometimes life flips upside down before you even realise it. Just ask Anil Kumar. At 29, he was living a pretty regular life, and then—boom—he hit the jackpot. Literally. Anil won a massive lottery in the UAE, and overnight, he found himself on the billionaire list. It’s the kind of story people dream about, the kind that makes you wonder if your own luck could ever change that fast.

The Lottery Win That Changed Everything

All Anil did was buy a standard ticket for the UAE Lottery’s big draw. Nothing fancy. On October 18, 2025, out of 8.8 million people, his ticket came up. Just like that, he walked away with a mind-blowing Rs 240 crore. Here’s the part that really stuck with him: the last number on his ticket matched his mom’s birthday. He calls it a blessing, almost like a sign that she was looking out for him. He never thought a regular ticket could turn his whole world upside down overnight.

Plans for the Windfall

So, what does someone actually do with that kind of money? Anil already has a few ideas. First up, he wants to buy a luxury supercar—why not, right? He’s also planning a huge celebration at a 7-star hotel, something his friends and family will never forget. Speaking of family, he wants to bring them all to the UAE so they can be part of this whole crazy experience. Beyond the big splurges, he’s thinking long-term too. Anil says he’ll invest wisely, making sure this win doesn’t just disappear on fast cars and parties.

Tax Advantage in UAE vs. India

Here’s something that makes his win even sweeter: the UAE doesn’t tax lottery winnings. Anil keeps every bit of that Rs 240 crore. If he’d won the same amount in India, taxes would have eaten up a huge chunk—about 30 percent in income tax, plus surcharges and health cess. He’d only walk away with Rs 154 crore. In the UAE, with no deductions, he can plan his new life and investments without worrying about the taxman. That freedom, honestly, makes the whole thing even bigger.

