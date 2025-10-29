 Varun Beverages Reports 18.5% Rise In Profit After Tax To ₹745.2 Crore In September Quarter
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 628.83 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
File Image |

The growth in PAT was driven by lower finance cost and higher other income, which includes interest on deposits in India and favourable currency movement in international territories, it said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 5,047.74 crore against Rs 4,932.06 crore in the year-ago period, it added.Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,253.18 crore compared to Rs 4,156.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.

VBL follows the calendar year as its financial year, as approved by the Company Law Board, New Delhi.Consolidated sales volume grew by 2.4 per cent to 273.8 million cases in Q3 CY2025 from 267.5 million cases in Q3 CY2024, despite heavy rainfall continuing across India throughout the quarter, the company said.

India volumes were almost flat, and international volumes grew by 9 per cent, led by a strong performance in South Africa, it added.VBL Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said, "We have delivered a steady performance during the quarter, with consolidated sales volumes rising by 2.4 per cent, supported by healthy traction in international markets. While domestic volumes remained subdued due to prolonged rainfall across India, international operations grew by 9 per cent."

On the outlook, he said, "While the extended monsoon season impacted consumption trends in India, we remain confident in the significant long-term potential of the domestic beverage industry." With low per capita consumption and rising penetration in semi-urban and rural markets, the opportunity for growth continues to be immense, Jaipuria noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

