 Delhi Budget Homes: DDA Launches Affordable Flats From ₹12 Lakh In Prime Locations, Details Inside
DDA’s Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase-2 offers affordable flats from ₹11.8–32.7 lakh in Delhi’s prime locations, with bookings opening November 7 on a first-come, first-served basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Dream of Owning a Home in Delhi Becomes Possible. |

New Delhi: Owning a home in Delhi is a dream for many, but skyrocketing real estate prices often make it unattainable. With small two-room flats costing no less than Rs 25–30 lakh in Delhi-NCR, affordable housing seems impossible for most. However, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has now brought a golden opportunity for those seeking budget-friendly homes in good localities.

Price and Categories

Under the DDA Housing Scheme 2025 (Phase-2), the authority is offering flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) categories.

The price range of these flats starts at Rs 11.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 32.7 lakh, depending on the category and location. This makes it possible for buyers to own a home in Delhi for less than Rs 15 lakh — a rare opportunity in the capital city.

Booking Starts November 7, 2025

The registration for Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 (Phase-2) will begin on November 7, 2025, at 12 noon. The scheme will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested buyers should apply early to increase their chances of securing a flat.

Prime Locations Across Delhi

According to DDA’s official website, the EWS category flats will be available in Narela, Rohini, Ramgarh Colony, and Shivaji Marg, while the LIG category flats will be located in Rohini Sector 34, Sector 35, and Ramgarh Colony (near Jahangirpuri).

The scheme ensures that even lower-income families can live in well-connected areas of Delhi with access to public amenities.

Booking Amount and Eligibility

For booking, applicants must pay Rs 50,000 for EWS flats and Rs 1 lakh for LIG flats. Further details, including eligibility and registration guidelines, are available on the DDA’s official website.

