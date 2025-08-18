Chance To Buy Premium Flats In Delhi At Affordable Rates, DDA To Launch New Scheme Soon

New Premium Housing Scheme Coming. |

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a premium flat in Delhi at affordable rates, your wait may soon be over. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its new Premium Housing Scheme 2025 from August 26.

The scheme will include around 250 ready-to-move flats in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, and Dwarka. These flats will also come with car and scooter garages. The announcement was made by DDA on social media platform X.

On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.



Locations : Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura & more



Freehold Property | e-Auction Mode



Launching on 26 August 2025



Visit:https://t.co/JAnU8KJv9B pic.twitter.com/l5iRwy3AE4 — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) August 16, 2025

Information Missing on Website

Although DDA said details are available on its official website (eservices.dda.org.in), a check on Monday afternoon did not show any information about this new scheme. However, media reports have shared key details.

Where Are the Flats Located?

According to Times of India, the flats and garages under this scheme will be located in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh.

The flats will be sold through online auction (e-auction). The scheme was approved on July 11 in a meeting chaired by Delhi LG V.K. Saxena.

Types of Flats Available

The scheme will include different categories of flats:

HIG (High Income Group): 39 units in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka Sector 19B

MIG (Middle Income Group): 48 units in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura

LIG (Low Income Group): 22 units in Rohini

Parking Facilities Included

DDA has also provided parking options: 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages in Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.

Flat Prices

The prices will vary by category:

HIG Flats: Rs 1.64 crore to Rs 2.54 crore

MIG Flats: Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore

LIG Flats: Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh

Cheaper Than Gurgaon & Noida

Compared to property prices in Gurgaon and Noida, these DDA flats are cheaper. In Gurgaon-Noida, similar flats can cost double or more. For example, in Noida Extension, a 1,000–1,200 sq. ft. flat can go up to Rs 2 crore.

That makes these Delhi flats a more affordable choice in the capital city.