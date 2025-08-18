Chance To Buy Premium Flats In Delhi At Affordable Rates, DDA To Launch New Scheme Soon

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a premium flat in Delhi at affordable rates, your wait may soon be over. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its new Premium Housing Scheme 2025 from August 26.
The scheme will include around 250 ready-to-move flats in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, and Dwarka. These flats will also come with car and scooter garages. The announcement was made by DDA on social media platform X.
Information Missing on Website
Although DDA said details are available on its official website (eservices.dda.org.in), a check on Monday afternoon did not show any information about this new scheme. However, media reports have shared key details.
Where Are the Flats Located?
According to Times of India, the flats and garages under this scheme will be located in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh.
The flats will be sold through online auction (e-auction). The scheme was approved on July 11 in a meeting chaired by Delhi LG V.K. Saxena.
Types of Flats Available
The scheme will include different categories of flats:
HIG (High Income Group): 39 units in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka Sector 19B
MIG (Middle Income Group): 48 units in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura
LIG (Low Income Group): 22 units in Rohini
Parking Facilities Included
DDA has also provided parking options: 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages in Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.
Flat Prices
The prices will vary by category:
HIG Flats: Rs 1.64 crore to Rs 2.54 crore
MIG Flats: Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore
LIG Flats: Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh
Cheaper Than Gurgaon & Noida
Compared to property prices in Gurgaon and Noida, these DDA flats are cheaper. In Gurgaon-Noida, similar flats can cost double or more. For example, in Noida Extension, a 1,000–1,200 sq. ft. flat can go up to Rs 2 crore.
That makes these Delhi flats a more affordable choice in the capital city.