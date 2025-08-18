 Chance To Buy Premium Flats In Delhi At Affordable Rates, DDA To Launch New Scheme Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChance To Buy Premium Flats In Delhi At Affordable Rates, DDA To Launch New Scheme Soon

Chance To Buy Premium Flats In Delhi At Affordable Rates, DDA To Launch New Scheme Soon

 DDA will launch the Premium Housing Scheme 2025 on August 26, offering around 250 ready-to-move flats in prime Delhi areas at lower prices compared to Gurgaon and Noida.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
New Premium Housing Scheme Coming. |

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a premium flat in Delhi at affordable rates, your wait may soon be over. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its new Premium Housing Scheme 2025 from August 26.

The scheme will include around 250 ready-to-move flats in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, and Dwarka. These flats will also come with car and scooter garages. The announcement was made by DDA on social media platform X.

Information Missing on Website

Although DDA said details are available on its official website (eservices.dda.org.in), a check on Monday afternoon did not show any information about this new scheme. However, media reports have shared key details.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

Where Are the Flats Located?

According to Times of India, the flats and garages under this scheme will be located in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, and Shalimar Bagh.

The flats will be sold through online auction (e-auction). The scheme was approved on July 11 in a meeting chaired by Delhi LG V.K. Saxena.

Read Also
'Will Move Supreme Court To Challenge DDA's Demarcation Of Properties In Batla House Area': AAP MLA...
article-image

Types of Flats Available

The scheme will include different categories of flats:

HIG (High Income Group): 39 units in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B), and Dwarka Sector 19B

MIG (Middle Income Group): 48 units in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka, and Pitampura

LIG (Low Income Group): 22 units in Rohini

Parking Facilities Included

DDA has also provided parking options: 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages in Mall Road and Ashok Vihar.

Read Also
DDA Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,383 Vacancies Across Various Posts; Know...
article-image

Flat Prices

The prices will vary by category:

HIG Flats: Rs 1.64 crore to Rs 2.54 crore

MIG Flats: Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore

LIG Flats: Rs 39 lakh to Rs 54 lakh

Cheaper Than Gurgaon & Noida

Compared to property prices in Gurgaon and Noida, these DDA flats are cheaper. In Gurgaon-Noida, similar flats can cost double or more. For example, in Noida Extension, a 1,000–1,200 sq. ft. flat can go up to Rs 2 crore.

That makes these Delhi flats a more affordable choice in the capital city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...